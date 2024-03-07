Hospital superintendent, sub-inspector in Telangana booked on abetment to suicide charges

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old contract employee working in a government hospital at Ibrahimpatnam died by suicide on Tuesday after recording a video blaming the hospital superintendent and a sub-inspector for his death.

“Just before his death, Jayanth (the victim) uploaded the video as his WhatsApp status so that the superintendent and the SI could see it,” said inspector B Satyanarayana.

The police traced the live location of his phone and located the body near a temple.

A week earlier, hospital superintendent Dr Raghunath had lodged a complaint against Jayanth, accusing him of creating a nuisance at the hospital in an inebriated condition. Jayanth allegedly entered the hospital in an inebriated condition and even beat a constable from another police station, who was investigating the case.

Following the incident, the superintendent reportedly dismissed Jayanth from his duties. “Soon after, Jayanth and his mother went back to the hospital; he argued and threatened the superintendent,” the inspector said and added, “A case was filed under Section 353.”

When Jayanth came to know that a case was registered against him, he visited the police station and accused SI Shaik MB Ali of wrongfully booking a case against him and threatened suicide.