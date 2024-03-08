Centre spent Rs 800 crore to develop tourism centres in Telangana: Union Min Kishan Reddy

WARANGAL/HYDERABAD: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated a façade illumination in the Swayambhu temple complex in Warangal Fort in the presence of state Endowments Minister Konda Surekha.

Speaking at the meeting, Kishan stated that the Centre allocated Rs 5 crore for the illumination. “The Centre will develop all historical monuments in the state. It has allocated funds for the renovation and development of Bhadrachalam and Jogulamba temples. The Natya Mandapam at the Thousand Pillars Temple will be dedicated to the public on Mahashivratri,” Kishan said.

Kishan said that the Sammakka-Saralamma Tribal University will start functioning from this academic year from a temporary campus in the Jakaram village and admissions have already started. “Land acquisitions are pending and we will start work on the permanent campus with Rs 900 crore aid from the Centre,” he said.

Later addressing the gathering after virtually attending the Viksit Bharat-Viksit Jammu & Kashmir programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishan said Rs 90 crore have been sanctioned for the development of Qutub Shahi Heritage Park, Paigah Tombs, Hayat Bakshi Masjid and Raymond’s Tomb in Hyderabad.

He said that the Centre has spent over Rs 800 crore for the development of cultural and tourism centres in Telangana. He said that the Centre provided infrastructure facilities in areas under the ‘Tribal Circuit’ connecting Mulugu, Laknavaram, Medaram, Tadvai, Damaravai, Mallur and Bogatha Waterfalls at a cost of Rs 80 crore.