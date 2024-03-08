Rs 25.6 crore GST refund fraud busted in Telangana, one arrested

HYDERABAD: The Commercial Taxes department has uncovered an illegal Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund fraud amounting to Rs 25.65 crore and arrested one person.

A desk audit conducted by the Commissioner’s office revealed that certain individuals had established three firms with the aim of fraudulently obtaining GST refunds.

According to officials, Naskon Associates LLP claimed Rs 5.56 crore, Naskon Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd claimed Rs 14.02 crore and Cemetrix (IT) Services Private Ltd claimed `6.05 crore in GST refunds. Investigation revealed that Rajesh Guptha Kotha and Shilpa Banda were directors of Naskon Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd and Cemetrix (IT) Services Private Ltd, while Prasen Kumar Puvvala and Shilpa Banda were partners of Naskon Associates LLP.

Naskon Associates LLP, acting as C and F Agents for M/s ITC Limited, allegedly facilitated the transfer of Input Tax Credit (ITC) to Cemetrix (IT) Services Private Ltd. Naskon Associates LLP claimed a GST refund of Rs 5.56 crore without basis, while Cemetrix (IT) Services Private Ltd claimed Rs 6.05 crore based on fraudulent ITC received from various sources. Naskon Soft Solutions Pvt Ltd also obtained GST refunds amounting to Rs 14.02 crore through similar fraudulent means.

Following the discoveries, an inspection was authorised by the Joint Commissioner, Madhapur division, leading to a house search of Guptha, and the seizure of incriminating evidence. Later, Guptha was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.