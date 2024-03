HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the state government does not want any confrontation with the Union government.

“However, for the welfare of the people of the state, the government will not hesitate to take a step back for resolving issues with the Centre,” he said. Revanth lashed out at the previous BRS government for neglecting public needs and setting aside projects due to disputes with the Centre.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a 18.1- km elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to ORR on Shameerpet Road (SH-1) in Alwal worth `2,232 crore, he asserted that his government will maintain cordial relations with the Centre.

Revanth compared this approach with the BRS government’s confrontational stance, which, he said, tarnished the image of the state and damaged its interests over the last decade.

CM dares KTR to fast unto death

Revanth warned that the people would suffer if state and Union governments adopt a confrontational attitude.

Referring to KT Rama Rao, he said that the BRS working president regularly took to social media to claim that his party’s struggle had paid off. “What struggle has he done for the state? The state government succeeded in getting permission from the Centre,” the CM said.

Asking Rama Rao to take up a fast unto death at Dharna Chowk to secure funds from the Centre for Hyderabad, Revanth said that the Congress would fully cooperate with the BRS leaders during the fast.

“I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised them of the pending project issue. They amicably solved the issue and gave approval for the pending elevated corridors,” he said.

“The state cooperated by providing the required lands, and in return, the Centre supported us by offering defence lands for the projects,” Revanth added.