Telangana government will soon establish International Skill University: IT Min Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that the government will soon establish an ‘International Skill University’ in Telangana. Stating that Telangana is an IT hub, he outlined three key areas for skill development — establishment of a skill university, internships, and career progression. Due to the absence of a nodal officer for skilling, he proposed the formation of a short committee to explore structural changes for transformational progress.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education organised a one-day roundtable discussion on “Internship, apprenticeship, on-the-job training, job placement and student development” at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University Campus, Hyderabad, with the IT Minister as the chief guest.

During the event, the TSCHE and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India signed aN MoU in the Minister’s presence. Additionally, he unveiled the Telangana State Educational Development Statistics report and a diary prepared by the higher education council.

The government also proposed establishing an International School of Skilling to further promote education alongside IT leadership in Telangana. The minister stressed the need for collaboration between IT, education, and skill development sectors to equip Telangana students with necessary skills, including internships in renowned state industries to enhance employment opportunities.

He expressed optimism that these initiatives would significantly boost employment. Appreciating the efforts of the TSCHE, the minister directed the establishment of a special cell for government-industry coordination, to be monitored by the Principal Secretary of the Education department.