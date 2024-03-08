Telangana Seeds Development Corporation MD sacked

HYDERABAD: The state government on Thursday sacked Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation (TSSDC) Managing Director K Keshavalu and ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities and his style of functioning in the last few years.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao directed the officials to submit a report after looking into various allegations being levelled against five corporations of agriculture and also the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited. Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandana Rao will be submitting the enquiry report. The minister took these decisions during a review meeting on Thursday. He expressed displeasure over the functioning of various corporations in the last 10 years.

One IAS officer each will probe into the irregularities of these corporations and submit their reports within 10 days. They have been asked to check if these corporations suffered any losses due to the decisions taken by the top officials. The government was of the view that some of the decisions of these corporations benefited private organisations. The probe was ordered into functioning of TS Rythu Bandhu Samithi, TS State Seed Certification Agency, TS Agros Industries Corporation, Warehousing Corporation and Hyderabad Agriculture Cooperative Association.