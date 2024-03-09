BJP set to finalise 8 more names in Telangana, Jalagam in the mix

HYDERABAD: The BJP is considering fielding former Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat. Discussions have commenced between the party’s state leadership and the former MLA, with an offer on the table, according to party insiders.
Sources said that Venkat Rao is yet to make a decision but has said that he would consult his followers in the erstwhile Khammam district before making his decision. While Venkat Rao has been non-committal, it appears just a matter of time before he announces his allegiance to the BJP for the upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, Venkat Rao met former chief minister of undivided AP and BJP leader N Kiran Kumar Reddy in Hyderabad.
Elsewhere, BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy welcomed former Mahabubabad MP Prof Sitaram Naik into the BJP fold. Naik reportedly expressed interest in contesting for the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat.
Going by the flurry of activity, the BJP is implementing its election strategy to achieve its target of winning eight to 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party has already announced candidates for nine seats, and is reaching out to the winning horse for the remaining eight constituencies — Adilabad, Medak, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Mahabubabad, Peddapalli, and Warangal.
Battle for M’nagar ticket
For the Adilabad ticket, the national leadership appears inclined towards sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao.
State leaders too favour this sentiment, saying that there is a 90% likelihood of his candidature being confirmed in the second list. In Peddapalli, the party is contemplating fielding Mittapalli Surender, a well-known folk singer, though discussions with a former BRS MLA are reportedly ongoing.
The battle for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha ticket intensified between former minister DK Aruna and party national vice president AP Jithender Reddy. Party sources say that Aruna holds the upper hand, making her the favoured candidate, while Jithender Reddy may be considered for the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat.
For Warangal, the party has more or less decided on fielding retired IPS officer Krishna Prasad but insiders do not rule out the chances of former MLA Aruri Ramesh.
However, Ramesh recently met BRS working president KT Rama Rao and has been tight-lipped about his political moves after that.
For the Medak Lok Sabha seat, the BJP national leadership is deliberating between former MLA M Raghunandan Rao and Godavari Anji Reddy for candidacy.
State party leaders lean towards Godavari Anji Reddy as the probable candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha seat.