BJP MLA berates GGH officials for according protocol to govt adviser

KAMAREDDY: BJP MLA KV Ramana Reddy berated the Government General Hospital (GGH) officials for not following protocol during the inauguration of the new wards on Saturday.

The MLA objected to the inclusion of government adviser Mohd Ali Shabir figuring in the invitation card, following which the collector ordered a change. However, Shabbir proceeded to inaugurate the new wards following a late night decision, angering Ramana Reddy.

Reaching the hospital, the MLA demanded clarification from GGH Superintendent Dr Ram Singh, and told him that state government advisers were not part of the protocol list. He demanded to know why MLAs were not invited to the event and why a defeated leader was.

“I will become the chief minister in 2028. If I make my girlfriend my adviser, will she be accorded protocol,” the MLA asked.

Dr Ram Singh defended himself saying that utilising the new wards was imperative.

The inauguration marked the completion of 100 new wards, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.53 crore. Shabbir Ali urged medical professionals to prioritise service and appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to allocate Rs 2,800 crore for the completion of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme packages 21 and 22 so that irrigation facilities in the district are improved.