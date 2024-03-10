BRS only party to raise TS issues in Parliament: Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday appealed to the people to defeat the Congress candidates in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that Congress was all about lies and has a history of cheating people, especially farmers.

Leaders of Munnur Kapu Sangham from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency submitted a representation to Harish Rao seeking a chance to contest the coming elections.

Addressing the delegation, Harish Rao assured them that he would bring the request to the notice of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that KCR was a person who gives an opportunity to all sections of the society. He recalled that the BRS has given many opportunities to the Munnuru Kapu community.

“The Congress will not come into power at the Centre and there is nothing to lose if the Congress loses in Telangana. BRS is the only party fighting for the interests of Telangana and our candidates should win,” he said.