Cabinet to meet on March 12, clear more guarantees

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet will meet on March 12 and is expected to approve two more guarantees — Rs 2,500 per month financial support to housewives and Indiramma Housing.

Officials are finalising guidelines for Indiramma Houses for clearance by the Cabinet. The scheme also provides Rs 5 lakh support to those who want to construct houses on their own land.

Another promise made by the Congress in its manifesto was to gift Rs 1 lakh and 10 grams of gold under the Kalyan Lakshmi scheme. This too is expected to be cleared by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet is also expected to discuss the matter of issuing fresh ration cards as no new ration cards have been issued after 2012.

The Cabinet is expected to once again recommend the appointment of Jana Sena Samiti president Prof M Kondandaram and journalist Amer Ali Khan to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. The Telangana High Court had earlier this week quashed the notification by the Congress government for the vacancies. The high court quashed the appointments since the Governor cleared their names after rejecting the earlier proposal by the BRS Cabinet recommending Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana for the posts.