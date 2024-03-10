Hyderabad woman seeks MEA intervention to rescue daughter from Saudi Arabia suffering domestic violence

HYDERABAD: Sabera Begum, a resident of Hyderabad, wrote a letter to the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar, seeking urgent assistance in rescuing her daughter, Saba Begum, and her three grandchildren from Saudi Arabia. Sabera alleged that Saba Begum is being subjected to domestic violence by her husband, Ali Hussain Aziz Ul Rahman, a Bangladeshi national. Sabera sought the support of MBT party spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who brought the matter to light on X.

The letter alleges instances of physical and emotional abuse inflicted by Ali on Saba since their marriage. She is reportedly confined to their residence, barred from freely communicating with her family, and even physically assaulted for minor tasks like discarding garbage outside.

Furthermore, the letter highlights Ali’s recent marriage to a 17-year-old Bangladeshi named Sadia Aqtar, subjecting both Saba and Sadia to physical violence.

Saba and her children have reportedly sought refuge in a hotel in Jeddah after fleeing their home.

As per the letter, Saba faced divorce from her first husband merely a month into their marriage due to a dowry dispute. Later, her family arranged her marriage to Ali, their neighbour employed as a driver in Saudi Arabia.

Following their marriage, Saba and her mother embarked on Umrah to Saudi Arabia. While Saba’s mother returned to India post-Umrah, she stayed back with her husband.

Sabera urged the Indian government to facilitate the repatriation of her daughter and grandchildren to India. The MEA is yet to respond to Sabera’s plea.