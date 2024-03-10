Meeting power demand exposed Opposition lies: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said that the Congress government has been supplying more electricity than the previous BRS government. He said that the power demand on Friday touched 15,623 MW, the highest in the history of the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat media centre on Saturday, Vikramarka said that the state’s ability to successfully meet the highest-ever power demand has exposed those who spread false propaganda during the Assembly elections that there will be no electricity if the Congress came to power.

“The power demand in December 2022 was 200 million units (MU) 207.07 million units in December 2023. It was 230.54 MU in January 2023 and 243.12 MU in January 2024. It was 263.38 MU in February 2023 and 272.85 MU in February 2024,” the minister said.

He said that the demand for power will increase this summer and the government has made arrangements accordingly. Vikramarka appealed to the people not to believe the false propaganda of the BRS.

Applications for Gruha Jyoti is continuous

The deputy chief minister said that the applications for Gruha Jyothi scheme will be accepted throughout the year. Eligible households can avail 200 units of free power as part of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Vikramarka said that households that consume less than 200 units per month do not need to pay their power bills if they correctly mention their service number and provide their ration cards at the time of submitting their applications.

The minister said that 40,33,702 consumers have benefited from this scheme so far. He said that since the previous government did not give ration cards for 10 years, some consumers are unable to benefit from the scheme.