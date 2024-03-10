Temperature rises: Telangana on yellow alert

HYDERABAD: The temperature nearing 40 degrees in the state will continue to raise the mercury levels, and there seems to be no respite from the blazing sunlight for the days ahead.

As per the IMD, the state will experience temperatures in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius and has issued a yellow alert for the same, for the next five days. On Saturday, the state recorded the highest temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius at Remadulla in Wanaparthy district, whereas the state’s average maximum temperature was 36.8 degrees Celsius against the normal temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

In the city limits, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 39.5 degrees Celsius at Golconda, and the maximum average temperature soared to 36.7 degrees Celsius against the normal of 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy sky, and hazy conditions are very likely to prevail in the morning hours. The weather will be slightly windy with the south-easterly surface winds at the speed of 6-10 kmph, while the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.