TSRTC staff to get 21% fitment

HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday announced its decision to implement the 2017 Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with 21% fitment for the TSRTC employees. It will implement the pay hike with effect from April 2024, by amalgamating 31.1% of dearness allowance (DA) of January 1, 2017.

The implementation of the PRC with 21% fitment is slated to benefit 4,2057 employees and 53,071 ex-staffers who retired after 2017. The decision will impose an additional burden of Rs 418.11 crore on the exchequer.

During announcement of the decision at Bus Bhavan, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the previous BRS government failed to implement the PRC since 2017. The government would stand by the TSRTC employees who helped the Congress come to power, the minister assured.

Announcing introduction of 3,000 new buses in the coming days, the minister ruled out any plans to cut down on bus services. He assured that the government will examine the proposal to merger the TSRTC in the government.

He said that the free travel scheme for women in TSRTC buses was rolled out within 48 hours of formation of the Congress government in Telangana. According to him, so far 25 crore women utilised free travel facility since the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme.