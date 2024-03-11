Centre should say why Goel quit: Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Expressing shock over the sudden resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked the Union government to reveal the reasons behind the former quitting his post, days before the announcement of LS poll schedule.

Addressing the media here, he said: “It’s very shocking. Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned when the Election Commission of India was preparing to announce the LS poll schedule anytime after March 13. I have said in Parliament that the government is going against the Supreme Court and changing the method of the appointment of the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners.”