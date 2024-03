“During the act of dismantling and destruction of equipment containing data or information on December 4th 2023, Praneeth turned off the cameras and destroyed old hard drives which contained data, which was gathered over decades along with the data clandestinely obtained by him and to avoid any suspicion against him, he replaced the old hard drives which were destroyed with new hard drives unauthorisedly and illegally. Praneeth did all these illegal and criminal acts deliberately by turning off the CCTV cameras unauthorisedly and illegally most likely in conspiracy with others with an intention to make wrongful gain for himself and others, by abusing his official position,” the complaint said.

According to the FIR, Praneeth had an exclusive and dedicated internet connection. He kept the profiles of unknown persons and monitored them clandestinely.

He used to copy intelligence information into his personal drives such as pen drive, external disks by colluding with unknown persons. In order to cover up his criminal acts, he also resorted to erasing of entire information by way of dismantling the systems including external hard discs, according to Ramesh.