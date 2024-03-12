BRS faces challenge of stemming exodus of cadre, leaders in Adilabad

ADILABAD: The departure of former MP Godam Nagesh has left the Opposition BRS with a headache of finding a suitable candidate to field from Adilabad constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The pink party has reportedly decided to allot this ticket to Nagesh as it has high hopes of securing the seat. But Nagesh changed his loyalties to the BJP.

It may be mentioned here that in 2019 polls, Nagesh failed to retain the seat he won in 2014, which he attributes to lack of support from the BRS MLAs and other leaders in the segment.

Now, the party is believed to be looking at the possibility of fielding former Asifabad MLA Atram Sakku. According to sources, the party promised to allot the LS poll ticket to Sakku after denying him the opportunity to contest in the recent Assembly elections. But the former legislator is not showing much interest in contesting the parliamentary elections.

The BRS is also facing a huge challenge of stopping the exodus of key leaders from the Assembly segments that fall under the Adilabad LS constituency.

Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, who recently met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is likely to join the Congress on March 13 along with ZP chairman Koneru Krishna and a host of other leaders, including Kagaznagar municipal chairman and councillors.

Former Nirmal MLA and ex-minister A Indrakaran Reddy as well as former legislator from Mudhole G Vittal Reddy are also preparing to dump BRS for the Congress.

Most of the BRS activists in Adilabad district have already deserted the party. The BRS MLAs in Boath and Asifabad are now fear that their cadre too will soon join the ruling Congress.

According to party sources, the BRS is now left with only one option — to allot Adilabad ticket to Bhukya Jhonson Naik, who contested unsuccessfully from the Khanapur constituency in the recent Assembly elections. It may be mentioned here that Naik, a close associate of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, was preferred over sitting MLA Ajmeera Rekha in the Assembly polls.

Attempt to cover up illegal activities

It is being speculated that most of the leaders, who are deserting the BRS, want to cover up their illegal activities, including land grabbing, they indulged in during the previous regime and hence joining the Congress. When the BRS was in power, a few leaders allegedly encroached the government lands in the erstwhile Adilabad district. These issues were raised by the BJP leaders, including present Nirmal MLA A Maheshwar Reddy, during the Assembly elections. They also brought the issue to the notice of district collector, who went on to order a probe. Alleging that the BRS leaders misused power and illegally allotted lands (D1 pattas) to their own men in the Nirmal district, the BJP leaders also demanded that the government order a Vigilance enquiry into the issue.