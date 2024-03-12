Chevella MP likely to dump BRS for Congress

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition BRS is likely to suffer another blow as one more MP — this time parliamentarian from Chevella, Gaddam Ranjith Reddy — has reportedly decided to desert the pink party.

Speaking to TNIE, sources confirmed that Ranjith will soon join the ruling Congress in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Ranjith was contacted by Congress leaders and invited to join the grand old party fold. After several days of deliberations with the Congress leaders in Delhi, Ranjith has decided to leave the BRS and join the Congress, sources added.

Within a span of one month, three MPs — P Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), BB Patil (Zaheerabad) and Venkatesh Netakanti (Peddapally) — have left the BRS. While Ramulu and Patil joined the BJP, Venkatesh changed his loyalties to the Congress.

Skips BRS meeting

On Monday, Ranjith Reddy skipped a crucial meeting convened by BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to finalise the candidate for Chevella constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Some leaders in the BRS said that Ranjith Reddy indicated his intention to switch loyalties by skipping the important meeting.

The Congress is likely to announce his candidature from Chevella. However, a section of leaders privy to the development say that the Congress is considering his name for Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

Name missing from the list

Recently when the party announced four candidates for Telangana, Congress Election Committee (CEC) deliberated on Chevella constituency and proposed Suneetha Mahender Reddy’s name for the seat. But, surprisingly her name was not found in the list. This created a buzz that the Congress high command did not finalise the candidate for Chevella expecting Ranjith Reddy to join the party.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Batti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy also participated in the CEC meeting.

Ranjith had contested from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 on a BRS ticket and won the election. When rumours of Ranjith leaving the BRS were rife a month back, party’s working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao met the MP at his residence and tried to convince him to not leave the party.

- Manda Ravinder Reddy