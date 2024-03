KHAMMAM: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday formally launched the Indiramma housing scheme, one of the six guarantees of the Congress, in the temple town of Bhadrachalam. Under the scheme, the government would spend Rs 22,500 crore on construction of 4.5 lakh houses, the chief minister explained.

He said that his government was implementing all the guarantees it promised before the elections while the previous BRS government had let down the people by not fulfilling its assurances. He alleged that the BRS government had taken the people for a ride by not keeping its promise to construct 2BHK houses.

BJP, BRS trying to overthrow Cong govt: Revanth

Accusing the BJP and the BRS of trying to dislodge his government, Revanth alleged that as part of a secret pact the two parties decided not to field their candidates in the same constituency. He pointed out that the BRS did not announce candidates in nine Lok Sabha segments where the BJP named its candidates. Similarly, the BJP did not announce its candidates in four segments where the BRS finalised its candidates, Revanth said.

He wondered why the BRS did not clear the candidature of Nama Nageswara Rao for Khammam and Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad. He also asked why the BRS failed to announce its candidate for Medak.

Addressing a ‘Praja Deevena’ public meeting later in Manugur, the chief minister said that if the Congress opened the doors, all the BRS leaders, except the family members of K Chandrasekhar Rao, were ready to join the party.

He reiterated that Modi and KCR had a secret understanding to defeat the Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. “But they should know that the Congress is going to sweep the Lok Sabha polls in the state,” he asserted.

Revanth described former ministers KT Rama Rao as a shameless person and Harish Rao as a tall man without minimum sense. He likened KCR to Charles Sobhraj. He alleged that Kalavakuntla family knew only cheating and looted thousands of crores of rupees in Kaleshwaram project.

He said that question papers leak during the BRS government drove many unemployed youth to suicide. BRS government cheated people by not implementing its promises regarding podu land distribution, allotment of three acres land to Dalits, 2BHK houses, 12% reservation to tribal and minorities and one job to one household, he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the Centre was responsible for the steep hike in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placing a huge burden on the people with frequent increase in the prices of fuels.”

The chief minister also reviewed Ramalayam development works and drinking water problems across the state with irrigation officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and others were present.