Congress wooing BRS leaders who can tilt scales in its favour

HYDERABAD: Eying BRS vote share in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the state Congress leadership is wooing prominent leaders from Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) to join its ranks.

The party leadership opened discussion with the former ministers, former MLAs and sitting MPs to welcome them into the party. They include former minister from Adilabad Allola Indrakaran Reddy, former MLAs Vittal Reddy and Pailla Shekhar Reddy.

In Adilabad, there is no potential candidate for the Congress to contest in the Lok Sabha elections and if a BRS leader joins it, it would help it to a great extent.

On the other hand, the party is planning to field financially strong candidates like Paila Shekhar Reddy in Bhongir, but party vice-president Chamala Kiran Reddy, who is also close follower of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is eyeing the ticket. But R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and his brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy are reportedly trying to get the ticket another candidate or their family members. The leadership is seized of how to resolve the issue without hurting either of them.

The party leaders are also reportedly trying to land a senior BRS leader in Nizamabad, who was elected thrice as MLA in the past.

The party is keen on fielding a candidate from the community to which BJP’s sitting MP Dharmapuri Arvind belongs.

On the other hand, the grand old party is planning to field Neelam Madhu from Medak but it is also simultaneously in talks with a BRS sitting MP.

The party sources said that the MP with whom the party is in talks has a clean image and could tilt the scales in Medak in favour of the Congress.

BRS will not win even a single seat in LS elections: Medipally

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Medipally Satyam on Monday said that the BRS would not win a single seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He claimed that the pink party would disappear from the political landscape after the elections. He also alleged that despite offering `100 crore, no leader is willing to contest from the party. Speaking to the media, he advised BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao to change the way he speaks. He challenged Rama Rao to secure a majority of votes for BRS in the Sircilla Assembly segment in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, another Congress MLA, Vedma Bojju, demanded that Rama Rao retract statements he made against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.