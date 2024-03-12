Dasoju, Kurra urge guv to nominate them to Council

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana on Monday urged Governor Tamilisi Sounderajan to implement the recent high court order and nominate them as the MLCs under Governor’s quota.

The duo submitted memorandum to the officials of Raj Bhavan as the governor was not available in Hyderabad.

Later speaking to the media, Sravan said that they approached Raj Bhavan, seeking justice. “The high court observed that the governor’s decision to reject the nominations was in violation the provision of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

He also said that Satyanarayana and himself belong to most backward communities and that they have been in public life for a long time.

On July 31 last year, the then Cabinet recommended the names of Satyanarayana and Sravan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. In September that year, the governor rejected their nominations.

After the Congress formed the government, the state Cabinet recommended the names of Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram and journalist Amir Ali Khan to the governor.