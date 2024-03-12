Dharani records transferred to three pvt firms: Panel

HYDERABAD: Member of the state government-appointed committee on Dharani, M Kodanda Reddy on Monday alleged that land records were transferred from a foreign company to private firms owned by relatives of Satyam Ramalinga Raju, who is close to former minister KT Rama Rao.

“The maintenance of land records were transferred to three companies from the foreign company,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged: “The then BRS government threatened the poor farmers, saying that the lands in their possession belong to the government. The BRS government banned registration of those lands. Once, the lands were transferred to the influential persons, then the government removed the same lands from the prohibited list.”

Meanwhile, the state government extended the Dharani applications special drive from March 11 to 17 to clear the remaining pending applications.