Kavitha alleges Telangana CM humiliated Bhatti and Konda Surekha

NALGONDA: BRS leader and Bharat Jagruthi founding president K Kavitha alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy belonged to the upper caste and insulted Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Konda Surekha at the Yadadri temple. Speaking at a press conference after participating in a round table meeting organised in Nalgonda on Monday for BC rights, she said that Bhatti Vikramarka and Konda Surekha were humiliated by being made to sit at a lower height during the pundits’ blessings at the temple. Kavitha deemed the incident unfortunate and demanded an immediate apology from Revanth Reddy to Bhatti.

She criticised Revanth for allegedly falsely claiming to have provided 47% reservation to women in jobs. She said that BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had issued a GO to provide 85% reservation in Gurukulas, which the Congress failed to implement. She urged the CM not to deceive youth and students. She stressed the importance of implementing reservations as outlined in the manifesto for BCs and demanded there should be no delay in conducting a caste census and that 42% reservation should be enforced for BCs before the local body polls.