LS polls: BJP finalises six more candidates in TS?

HYDERABAD: The central election committee of the BJP has reportedly finalised the six more candidates in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has already finalised candidates for nine out of 17 LS segments in the state.

According to sources, former MPs and MLAs who joined the BJP from other parties have also been accommodated in the list. The party has almost finalised the candidates for the remaining two seats and the final list will be out any time, they added.

Ex-MP Godam Nagesh is likely to be fielded from Adilabad, former MP Seetaram Naik from Mahabubabad and former Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao from Khammam, sources said. Former Huzurnagar MLA S Saidi Reddy’s candidature has almost been finalised for Nalgonda segment, Godavari Anji Reddy’s candidature for Medak. former minister and party’s national vice-president DK Aruna for Mahbubnagar.

A senior leader said that no final decision has been taken with regard to candidates for Peddapalli and Warangal segments. However, sources revealed that Gomasa Srinivas, who recently joined the party, is likely to be considered for Peddapalli ticket and retired IPS officer Krishna Prasad for Warangal segment.

Modi to address series of public meetings in TS

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a series of public meetings in Telangana. He is likely to arrive in the state on March 16 and address a public meeting in Jagtial. He will address another public meeting in Nagarkurnool on March 18. The saffron party is also planning a similar meeting in Malkajgiri on March 19. According to party leaders, the PM will be covering a total of nine Lok Sabha segments by addressing public meetings in these three strategic locations. While Jagtial is close to Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar segments, Nagarkurnool is in close proximity to the Mahbubnagar segment. The Malkajgiri is close to the Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Medak constituencies.