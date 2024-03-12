Officials spend Rs 15 L to save orphan baby

NIZAMABAD: The Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare department rescued a pregnant woman one year ago and assumed her and her child’s responsibility. However, the woman passed away due to an illness, and the child, hospitalised a month ago, is scheduled to be discharged from a corporate hospital within the next two days. The department has spent approximately Rs 15 lakh on caring for the orphaned child.

Following several medical evaluations, doctors at Niloufer Hospital determined that due to widespread infections in the body, treatment at a cardiac super specialty hospital was necessary.

District officials sought permission from the collector, and the baby was admitted to Star Kids Hospital, where heart and liver surgeries were performed. Currently, the baby is under observation.

‘Money not an issue’

District Welfare Officer (DWO) SK Rasool Bee, speaking to TNIE, noted that the baby’s health has improved. The hospital bill has now exceeded Rs 15 lakh. She mentioned that in the adoption process implementation, the department will allocate a portion of the expenses toward children’s healthcare deposits.

She emphasised that while money is not an issue for the department, the main challenge lies in caring for rescued women and children.