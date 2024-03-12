Revanth, Dy CM visit Yadadri on first day of Brahmotsavam

NALGONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his spouse, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Konda Surekha, and MLAs visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri and performed special pujas on the first day of the annual Brahmotsavam, which commenced on Monday. On this occasion, the temple priests welcomed them with Poornakumbham.

The leaders presented silk cloths to the deity on behalf of the government.

Deputy CM chose to sit on a stool: EO

Meanwhile, temple executive officer M Ramakrishna Rao denied that Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka was humiliated while the Veda Pandits were offering their blessings.

“Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had suggested that the deputy CM sit next to the chief minister during the blessings. However, Bhatti Vikramarka declined and chose to sit on the stool instead,” the EO added.