Rs 180 cr for Ramalayam facelift, says Telangana CM

KHAMMAM: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the Sree Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam on Monday and held a meeting, discussing development of the temple and drinking water issues across the state.

After offering prayers to the deity at the temple, Revanth held a brief review meeting with officials. He instructed Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar and Bhadrachalam executive officer L Rama Devi to prepare proposals for the development of the temple within a month’s time. He inquired about land acquisition for the temple’s expansion and the required funds. After the meeting, the chief minister announced that the government will spend Rs 180 crore for the temple’s development. Later, while reviewing the drinking water problems across the state with irrigation officials, Revanth instructed them to ensure there are no drinking water issues. He urged them to rejuvenate defunct and unused water sources in villages and ensure they are functional. He also inquired about the progress of the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation project and the Seetamma Sagar barrage. The irrigation officials briefed him on the progress of both projects, stating that about 63% of the work has been completed, with the remainder in progress.