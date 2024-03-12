Suspended ex-SIB officer ‘in custody’

HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police on Monday reportedly took former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praneeth Rao into custody over allegations of phone tapping and evidence destruction from the Special Operations Team (SOT) logger room. However, police officials, irrespective of their designation, remained tight-lipped and refused to share any comment on the development.

A case against the former SIB officer was registered at the Punjagutta police station on Sunday.

The government has already issued orders suspending Praneeth on March 4. The order stated that Praneeth “exhibited gross misconduct and abused his official position”.