Telangana HC grants bail to accused in Viveka murder case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court granted a regular bail to D Siva Shankar Reddy, Accused No. 5 in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case in light of his deteriorating health conditions and medical needs.

The petitioner, aged 55, is reportedly suffering from severe bodily ailments, arising from left shoulder displacement surgery and cervical spondylitis. Medical reports submitted to the court revealed a loss of appetite and a 10 kg weight reduction since his remand. Moreover, the petitioner had reportedly collapsed in the prison premises, necessitating continuous treatment and undisclosed medication.

However, the court directed the petitioner to execute a personal bond amounting to `2 lakh, and two sureties for the same sum, to the satisfaction of the principal special judge. Additionally, the petitioner is required to report weekly before the Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad every Monday.

Furthermore, the court mandated that the petitioner to refrain from interfering with the trial proceedings pending before the principal special judge. The petitioner is also barred from entering Andhra Pradesh, where the majority of the witnesses in the case reside, without prior permission from the trial court.