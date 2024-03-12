Telangana HC suspends conviction of ex-MP

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court suspended the conviction of former Araku MP Kothapalli Geetha in light of a case involving suspected fraud of Rs 42.79 crore, against Punjab National Bank.

Earlier, the principal special judge for CBI cases had convicted Geetha and her husband for offences punishable under Section 420 and 120-B, read with Section 468 and 471, of the IPC. They were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of five years.

Geetha, who is intending to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sought suspension of conviction citing Section 8 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. The matter has been posted for further hearing on March 15, 2024.