Two die in road mishaps in Hyd

HYDERABAD: As many as two persons died while many others were injured in four road accidents reported across the city.

In the first case, a 15-year-old boy, Sai Lokesh, died after the bike he was riding collided with an electricity pole near Punjagutta. According to sources, Sai, a resident of Borabanda, was riding the bike towards the KBR park. Sai reportedly lost control and collided with an electricity pole, resulting in his spot death, the sources added.

In the second case, a group of friends were travelling to Goa by car from Gachibowli late on Sunday. They halted near exit no. 17 in Shamshabad after noticing an irregular sound. After doing some temporary repairs, they parked the car along the road. Meanwhile, police said a tusker vehicle rammed into the car. The deceased sustained fractures and passed away subsequently.