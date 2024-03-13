Telangana: Congress CEC meet today, 2nd list likely

HYDERABAD: With the Lok Sabha elections rapidly approaching, the Congress party has hastened the process of finalising its candidates across the country. Accordingly, the Congress Central Election Committee will meet at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will be attending the meeting. It is expected that the CEC will finalise candidates for the remaining 13 seats in Telangana. The AICC had earlier announced candidates for four segments — Zaheerabad, Mahabubabad, Mahbubanagar and Nalgonda.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, Warangal, Khammam, Bhongir, Nagarkurnool, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Peddapalli.

The second list is expected to spring a few surprises with a handful of prominent leaders, including sitting Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy set to join the Congress from the BRS in the presence of AICC president Kharge on Wednesday. Party insiders say that Ranjith Reddy is not alone; a few former MLAs are also expected to join the Congress from the BRS along with him.

Meanwhile, ticket aspirants continue to make last-ditch attempts to get the nod from the party high command. Most have pinned their hopes on Revanth and expect him to support their candidature.

The aspirants are worried about the new entrants being handed the tickets thereby hurting their own chances. Many of these aspirants realise that they would be offered nominated posts. The state party leadership is likely to discuss the offers with the aspirants once clarity emerges on the candidates.

These aspirants include Vikarabad ZP chairperson P Sunita Mahender Reddy, who is expecting the Chevella ticket, and Nellam Madhu, who is eyeing the Medak ticket. In Karimnagar, A Praveen Reddy and Rajender Rao and in Warangal, Dommati Samabaiah are expecting tickets.

Likewise, G Vamshi and Venkatesh Netha are expecting candidature from Peddapalli; T Jeevan Reddy from Nizamabad; Chamala Kiran Reddy and some followers of the Komatireddy brothers from Bhongir, Mallu Ravi and SA Sampath Kumar from Nagarkurnool; K Chandrasekhar Reddy from Malkajgiri; Ali Masqati from Hyderabad; Bonthu Rammohan and Bonthu Sridevi from Secunderabad and Ponguleti Prasada Reddy and Mallu Nandini from Khammam.