2 scribes held for driving Telangana man to kill 3 sons, self

HYDERABAD : The Mokila police arrested two reporters and a home guard on Wednesday for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a man who was eventually driven to end his life. Ten days after the man killed his three sons and died by suicide at Tangatur village, police named five journalists as accused in the FIR following a complaint by the victim’s wife.

The victim, N Ravi Kumar, 35, joined as an agent in an Andhra Pradesh-based financial company, GSN Foundation, in 2022. He was reportedly coerced to join the firm by the main accused, Thirupathi Rao, and was told that customers of the scheme would receive guaranteed profits on investment.

Trusting Ravi, several members had enrolled in the scheme and had invested money. However, in the past few months, many members visited Ravi’s house, alleging that they did not receive their profits. The police found that five reporters of vernacular media houses came to know that Ravi worked for a money circulation scam and was not returning the profits to members. The reporters allegedly harassed Ravi and threatened to write against him in the newspapers. “They demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. Eventually, they settled for Rs 10 lakh. Ravi mortgaged his wife’s necklace and paid them Rs2.5 lakh,” said Rajendranagar DCP Ch Srinivas.

Meanwhile, a home guard working with the Hyderabad commissionerate, who had also reportedly invested money in GSN Foundation, visited Ravi’s house and threatened him. Ravi mortgaged his property and paid 18 lakh to the home guard. Amidst all this, Ravi’s wife had an argument with him and left for her maternal home. Depressed over the regular harassment and the mounting financial trouble, Ravi killed his three children and died by suicide.

“Six of the nine accused persons are currently absconding,” said Mokila SHO B Veera Babu.