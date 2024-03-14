Amma Adarsha Pathasala panel to manage govt schools in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The state government on Wednesday constituted ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees’ in all government schools.

These committees will be formed from among the Self Help Group (SHG) members at the school-level, with the village organisation/area-level federation president serving as the chairperson. The headmaster of the school will act as the member-convenor of these committees. Their responsibilities include stitching uniforms for students, providing midday meals, supervising the implementation of works related to basic amenities, and managing the school overall.

A GO issued by the School Education department said that the government accords top priority to the education sector with special emphasis on providing good infrastructure along with quality education in government schools.

SHGs which have aggregated as village organisations (VOs) in rural areas and area-level federations (ALFs) in urban areas at the village/ward-level are a vibrant force of women at the grass root level, it said.

The GO further said that their participation and ownership of village-level development especially in education and in school management, can yield quality outcomes.

It added that the government has decided to tap this potential of women’s SHGs to execute, monitor, strengthen and maintain the basic infrastructure related works in all government schools, deliver entitlements of students such as school uniforms and midday meals as well as take up sanitation works in all government schools under School Education Department.

Duties of committees