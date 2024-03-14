Aruna, Raghu get nod to contest, Soyam dropped

HYDERABAD : The BJP on Wednesday announced candidates for six more Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, opting to replace sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao with Godam Nagesh and reward some leaders who joined the saffron fold from the BRS and Congress with tickets.

The party is going ahead with DK Aruna despite attempts by former MP AP Jithender Reddy to secure the Mahbubnagar ticket. According to sources, internal party issues and a lack of support from newly elected MLAs cost Bapu Rao renomination. Nagesh is a three-time MLA and former minister.

The competition for the Medak ticket between former MLA M Raghunandan Rao and senior leader Godavari Anji Reddy was fierce, with the former MLA edging out the veteran politician.

Prof Sitaram Naik, who joined the BJP expressing dissatisfaction with the BRS leadership, was expected to be fielded from Mahabubabad. Former MLA Sanampudi Saidi Reddy, who joined the party just two days ago, will be contesting for the Nalgonda seat held by N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Uttam had tendered his resignation from the seat to join the state Cabinet.

Gomasa Srinivas, a former Congress leader, is the BJP’s candidate for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha seat. He contested for the same seat in 2009 on a BRS ticket.

The BJP has now declared candidates for 15 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, with Khammam and Warangal candidates yet to be finalised.

Saffron selectees