BSP asks BRS to leave Nagarkurnool, Adilabad seats

HYDERABAD : As part of its alliance with the BRS, the BSP is seeking two seats to contest in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP is keen to contest in Nagarkurnool and Adilabad segments.

On Wednesday, State BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar, MP Ramji Gautham and other party leaders met BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad and deliberated on seat sharing.

In 2014 Assembly elections, the BSP secured two segments which fall under the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency with former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Koneru Konappa winning Nirmal and Sirpur seats. Praveen Kumar, who contested unsuccessfully from Sirpur in the recent Assembly polls, is reportedly keen to contest from Nagarkurnool.