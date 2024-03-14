CAA won’t affect Muslim community: Shabbir Ali

HYDERABAD : Though the Congress is openly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former minister and Adviser to Telangana government Md Ali Shabbir on Wednesday said that the Muslims will not be affected by its implementation.

Speaking to the media here, he asked the Muslims not to be afraid of CAA. “We have faith in law,” he added.

Referring to corruption allegations levelled against the previous BRS government by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he asked: “Why Modi and Shah are not taking any action. Why aren’t they ordering a probe?”

While expressing delight over the state Cabinet’s decision to set up corporations for various communities, he said: “Though various communities demanded that corporations be set up for their benefit, the BRS ignored their requests during its 10-year rule. But the Congress government is committed to providing funds to new corporations and will strive for development and upliftment of all communities.”