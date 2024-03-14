Ex-SIB DSP Praneeth sent to judicial custody

HYDERABAD : Former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praneeth Rao was arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody in Chanchalguda jail on Wednesday for allegedly destroying sensitive information in electronic devices at SIB. The former DSP has also been accused of developing profiles of unknown persons and monitoring them illegally.

Reportedly, Praneeth then colluded with a few others and illegally copied the intelligence information into his personal devices. Further, he is accused of destroying certain computer systems by turning off the CCTV cameras in collusion with others. The police initially apprehended Praneeth on Tuesday at his house in Sircilla, following which an investigation was carried out.

Hyderabad West Zone DCP Vijay Kumar, through an official press release, said: “During the further course of investigation, the accused person has confessed to having committed the offences reported in the case in collusion with some other persons.”