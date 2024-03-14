Foundation stone laid for 9-km canal from Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project

KHAMMAM/SURYAPET/NALGONDA : Ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao laid the foundation stone for a 9-km canal worth Rs 100 crore, from Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) to Wyra reservoir on Wednesday.

The ministers said that the construction of the 9-km long canal would provide drinking water to 12 mandals around Wyra reservoir, and facilitate irrigation water for thousands of acres of land for two crops under the reservoir.

They highlighted the government’s efforts to address drinking water issues by diverting Godavari water to Wyra reservoir. Once the canal is constructed, continuous availability of Godavari water is expected, ruling out water scarcity. They said that the government has planned to provide water to 7 lakhs acres in erstwhile Khammam, Mahabubabad and parts of Warangal from the SLIP.

Stone for 2 lift irrigation schemes laid in Kodad

Meanwhile, in Redla Kunta village of Kodad constituency, Batti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy along with Kodad MLA N Uttam Padmavathi laid the foundation stone for two lift irrigation schemes, worth `53.58 crore.

Addressing a public gathering, the deputy chief minister said that the two lift irrigation systems will provide water to 25,000 acres of farmland in the area. Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to submit proposals for funding all lifts to ensure their full functionality.

After conducting site inspections in Huzur Nagar and Kodada constituencies, Bhatti Vikramarka announced plans to construct integrated model schools.

Will meet K’taka CM over water issues: Komatireddy

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced plans to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah soon, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in order to bringing drinking water from Karnataka to Telangana.

Keeping in view the upcoming summer, the minister held a meeting with councilors and officials on drinking water supply and electricity supply in Nalgonda Municipality on Wednesday.

Provident fund for municipal workers from April 1

Meanwhile, Komatireddy announced the implementation of provident fund for municipal workers starting April 1. During a meeting held at the MLA camp office in Nalgonda, he assured that the government would address the issues faced by municipal workers.