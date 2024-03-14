High drama as BRS, BJP lay claim to Aroori

HYDERABAD : Dramatic scenes were witnessed on the roads of the erstwhile Warangal district after BRS and BJP workers clashed over former Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh’s reported decision to join the saffron party. With both sides trying to take possession of the former MLA, Ramesh’s shirt was torn.

The seeds for this tussle were planted on March 12, when Ramesh reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and expressed his willingness to join the BJP. Shah reportedly assured him the Warangal Lok Sabha ticket.

On Wednesday, the former MLA called a press conference at his residence in Warangal to announce his decision to join the BJP. He reportedly prepared a resignation letter to be sent to the BRS after the press conference. After getting information about his press conference, former minister and MLC Basavaraj Saraiah, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other BRS leaders reached Ramesh’s residence and convinced him to stay put in the BRS. They also arranged a phone call with former minister T Harish Rao.

Over the phone, Harish convinced Ramesh to continue in the BRS and invited him to Hyderabad to meet party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. Ramesh agreed.

Not leaving BRS, says Ramesh after fracas

Meanwhile, BJP workers got a whiff of the developments and reached Ramesh’s residence along with BJP Warangal unit president Ravi Kumar and Hanamkonda unit president Rao Padma, where they were accosted by BRS activists.

However, by this time, Ramesh had started for Hyderabad to meet KCR. Finding Ramesh gone, the BJP leaders alleged that BRS leaders kidnapped him.

Meanwhile, the BRS team, with Ramesh, reached Pembarthi village of Jangaon district where BJP activists, led by the party’s district president Arutla Dashamanth Reddy stopped their vehicles. The BJP workers pulled out Ramesh from the car and a clash ensued. In the melee, Ramesh’s shirt was torn.

The BRS team managed to push away the BJP activist and proceed on its journey to Hyderabad where Ramesh attended the meeting held by KCR to finalise the BRS candidate for Warangal.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Ramesh said that he did not meet Amit Shah. He affirmed that he would continue in the BRS.

BRS finalises 4 candidates, Kavitha not in fray

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Kadiyam Kavya as the party candidate in Warangal for the upcoming LS polls. The pink party also finalised the candidatures of Kasani Gnaneshwar for Chevella and Gali Anil Kumar for Zaheerabad. Meanwhile, KCR’s daughter K Kavitha is not in fray from Nizamabad. The party has allotted this ticket to Bajireddy Govardhan. Kavitha contested her first election in 2014 from that seat and won. In 2019, she lost the seat to BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind.