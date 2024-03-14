Peddler booked in 19 cases, 10 consumers held

HYDERABAD : The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) on Wednesday arrested drug peddler 45-year-old Nithu Bhai, who has 19 cases registered against her, along with 10 of her customers at Nanakramguda. Nithu was selling ganja to customers on a regular basis from her residence, officials said.

TSNAB Director Sandeep Shandilya told TNIE, “There is a queue of people waiting outside her house to buy the drugs, as if it is a ration shop. This, despite 19 cases against her.”

The police will also look into the possibilities of invoking the Preventive Detention Act against her. Siddipet police on Tuesday caught hold of a few persons who had purchased ganja worth Rs 5,000 from Nithu. When they visited her residence, they found 15 people in a queue outside her house.

The following day, Siddipet police along with Gachibowli cops visited the spot and caught 10 people who had purchased ganja from the peddler.

Explaining her modus operandi, Shandilya said, “She has four layers of grill in her house. She would open two grills to let customers inside.”

Generally, if peddlers suspect that the police are about to raid, they tend to flush it down. “So we had people blocking the manhole, as a precaution, in case she flushed the drugs down the manhole while we were clearing the maze of grills,” he said.

2 held for smuggling ganja from AP

Cyberabad SOT sleuths arrested two persons travelling in a private bus from Andhra Pradesh and seized 2 kg of ganja from them at Bachupally on Tuesday night. The accused and the seized items have been handed over to Bachupally police