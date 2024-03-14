Properties worth Rs 3.2 crore unearthed in ACB raid on Jammikunta tahsildar

HYDERABAD : The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Markala Rajani, tahsildar and joint sub-registrar of Jammikunta mandal in Karimnagar district on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

During searches at her residence, the ACB unearthed properties worth Rs 3.20 crore. The official was found to have documents pertaining to seven acres of land worth Rs 55 lakh registered in her name and in the names of her family members.

Rajani also had 22 open plots worth Rs 21 lakh and documents of advance payment agreements for purchase of three properties worth Rs 50 lakh.

The market value of the properties is expected to be much higher than the official value.