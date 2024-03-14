Standing panel seeks more details over cost revision of flyovers

HYDERABAD : The GHMC standing committee has decided to put the proposal for the revised administrative sanction over the construction of a four-lane bidirectional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST main road in abeyance. Additionally, the three-lane bidirectional grade separator from Ram Nagar to Bagh Lingampally was also included.

The original cost of the project was Rs 426 crore. It has now been revised to Rs 565 crore, which is an excess of Rs 139 crore. Dissatisfied, the standing committee has requested a detailed PowerPoint presentation from GHMC authorities at the next meeting.

However, the committee has given its approval for a revised administrative sanction, allowing an excess of Rs 67 crore for the multi-level flyover/grade separator at four junctions in LB Nagar.

It has also greenlit the implementation of a mobile-based Facial Recognition Biometric Attendance Management System for the attendance of all the GHMC officers and staff. It has also extended the Annapurna `5 meals scheme with the current agency, Harekrishna Movement Charitable Foundation, for two years at the existing rate of Rs 27.63/ meal. It authorised the GHMC commissioner to enter into a yearly contract with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation to provide PJR Stadium and Moghalpura Sports Complex.