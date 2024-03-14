Telangana man kills wife, sends audio note to friends, kin before ending his life

NIZAMABAD : A 46-year-old man allegedly killed his 36-year-old wife before dying by suicide at his residence in the Canal Katta area of Nizamabad on Wednesday. Police said that he forwarded a voice note to his friends and relatives before killing himself.

According to the cops, Gudimalla Swami, an auto-rickshaw driver, and his wife, Deva Laxmi, used to live with their son G Manoj, who is a first-year Intermediate student at the Government Model School in Bibipur thanda. After Manoj returned home after appearing for his last examination paper, he saw Swami’s body hanging from the ceiling while Laxmi’s body was on the floor.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) for autopsy.

Upon preliminary analysis of the audio note, the police said that the reason for the act is yet to be ascertained. However, they said that Swami was driven to suicide as he was upset. He also confessed to killing Laxmi saying that no one would be around to take care of her after he passed away. Additionally, he asked Laxmi’s brother to take care of Manoj and directed him towards the available financial resources required for his upbringing.

Based on a complaint from Laxmi’s brother, the police registered a case and began the probe.

Suicide prevention helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)