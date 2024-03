HYDERABAD : A Telugu inscription, engraved beside a sculpture of Hanuman, was found in the Rupenaguntla village in Nekarikallu mandal of Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh.

The characters on the inscription are dated in Saka 1512, Vikriti, Chaitraban 11 - 1590 CE April 20, Monday.

According to Director of Epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India, the inscription stated that the image of Hanuman in the village was dedicated by Timmachi, son of Kottapalli Raghavayya of Bharadwaja gotra.