100 days of Congress govt: Focus on welfare, 6G implementation

HYDERABAD: The Revanth-Reddy-led Congress government will complete 100 days in office on Friday during which it focused mainly on welfare schemes and implementation of its six guarantees. The government also accorded priority to filling up vacancies, announcing Mega DSC and TET. After assuming office on December 7, 2023, Revanth said that Telangana witnessed real freedom and liberation and removed the barricades in front of the Pragathi Bhavan and renamed it ‘Jyotibha Phule Bhavan’.

Besides welfare schemes, he has also accorded priority to improving the transportation facilities in Hyderabad. The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajiv Highway near Alwal on March 7. The elevated corridor will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 2,232 crore.

On March 9, Revanth laid the foundation stone at Kandlakoya for the construction of a double-decker corridor on NH-44 from Hyderabad towards Nizamabad at a cost of Rs 1,580 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 expansion at Farooqnagar. In Phase 2, a total of 70 km of new Metro rail line will be constructed. On improving the standards in the education sector, the government decided to establish Advanced Technology Centres in all Government ITIs with an outlay of Rs 2,700 crore.

During his Davos trip, the chief minister attracted a whopping Rs 40,232 crore investments to the state, which will create 30,000 jobs in the state.

MAJOR DECISIONS IN 100 DAYS