3 relatives of ganja peddler Nithu Bai held

HYDERABAD: A day after notorious ganja peddler Nithu Bai was arrested for allegedly selling ganja to customers from her house in Nanakramguda, it has come to light that three of her relatives were also apprehended.

Acting on a tip-off, the TSNAB and Gachibowli police seized 22.6 kg of ganja and Rs 22 lakh in cash from Nithu Bai and her family.

The accused, Kalapathi Nithu Bai, Kalapathi Munnu Singh, Kalapathi Surekha and Kalapathi Mamatha, belong to the same family and have been peddling ganja for several years now. About 18 cases have been registered against the accused across different police stations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad. Despite their arrestes in previous instances, the family continued to peddle drugs.

“The accused persons used to purchase ganja in bulk for Rs 8,000 per kg from one Anguri Bai (absconding) from Mangalhat. They then made sachets of five grams each and sold the drugs for Rs 450 to Rs 500 per sachet,” said TSNAB director Sandeep Shandilya, adding that they earned approximately Rs 50,000 by selling 1 kg of ganja.

In 2023, she was apprehended with Kalapathi Gowtham Singh and sales proceeds of Rs 40 lakh were seized from them. The police froze 16 bank accounts with Rs 1.53 crore and attached property worth Rs 4 crore of the family.