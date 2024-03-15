BEE-TSREDCO discuss sustainable development

HYDERABAD: Media adviser (southern states/UTs), Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) A Chandrasekhar Reddy on Thursday held discussions with TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TS REDCO) officials and others on the impact of Mission LIFE and discussed the energy efficiency measures.

Municipal Administration department principal secretary M Dana Kishore, who was present at the meeting, thanked BEE for taking steps to implement ECBC and Super ECBC programmes.

ECBC compliance reduces energy consumption, lessening reliance on fossil fuels and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

BEE Secretary Milind Deora, along with BEE directors Saurabh Didi, SK Varna, Abhishek Sharma, highlighted that apart from major cities in the country, Hyderabad, a rapidly growing industrial and business hub, stands to gain significantly by embracing energy-efficient practices. Energy-efficient technologies not only translate into lower operational costs but also boost the economy, making Hyderabad a more attractive destination for investors, they said.

The state government is taking steps to make the building sector more energy-efficient by effectively implementing the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).