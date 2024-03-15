Bhatti asks bankers to focus on housing, education, farm loans

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress government has made agriculture as priority sector in line with the spirit of “Indiramma Rajyam”, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday sought the cooperation of bankers in taking forward agriculture and the allied sectors in the state.

Bhatti, along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, took part in the 40th quarterly meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC). The deputy CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, called upon the bankers to make extending loans to people as their primary social responsibility. “Under the previous BRS government, accounts of many farmers have become ‘irregular’ accounts. Measures should be taken to sanction fresh loans to them,” he said.

“If there is negligence in sanctioning loans, farmers would be forced to approach private money lenders, which will in turn land them in a debt trap because of higher interests. It may even lead to farmers taking extreme step of ending their lives,” he said.