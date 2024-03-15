Bhatti asks bankers to focus on housing, education, farm loans

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress government has made agriculture as priority sector in line with the spirit of “Indiramma Rajyam”, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday sought the cooperation of bankers in taking forward agriculture and the allied sectors in the state.
Bhatti, along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, took part in the 40th quarterly meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC). The deputy CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, called upon the bankers to make extending loans to people as their primary social responsibility. “Under the previous BRS government, accounts of many farmers have become ‘irregular’ accounts. Measures should be taken to sanction fresh loans to them,” he said.
“If there is negligence in sanctioning loans, farmers would be forced to approach private money lenders, which will in turn land them in a debt trap because of higher interests. It may even lead to farmers taking extreme step of ending their lives,” he said.
Emphasising the need for the bankers to adopt a humanitarian approach towards farmers, he said housing and education loans should also be accorded priority. Referring to the plight of emu farmers who suffered losses, he asked the bankers to extend one-time settlement to the farmers who availed loans. Similarly the unemployed should be given a helping hand by sanctioning loans for self-employment and it is not fair to insist on mortgage of assets for sanction of loans to farmers and the unemployed, he said.
Loans for SHGs
Urging the bankers to sanction loans generously to the women Self Help Groups in line with the government’s objective to make them crorepatis, he also sought banks cooperation in giving interest free loans to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore to these groups in the next five years. Later, Nageswara Rao distributed incentive cheque to the tune of Rs 1,83, 41,000 to sericulture farmers.