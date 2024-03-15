Dilapidated KMC hostels require urgent treatment

WARANGAL: As many as 200 students are compelled to stay within the dilapidated conditions of the buildings at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

Situated within the college campus in Warangal, students are accommodated in the New Men’s Hostels, blocks 1 and 2. However, these rooms are in a dilapidated state, causing students to live in fear, especially with parts of the roof collapsing in some rooms.

On Thursday, the students boycotted classes and staged a protest, demanding the college authorities take immediate steps to provide alternate accommodation.

Students hailing from outstation areas pursuing medicine were initially accommodated in the medical college hostel with mess charges covered. However, despite the increasing students’ strength in the hostel every year, the college administration has failed to provide adequate infrastructure for study.

Speaking to TNIE, a KMC first-year UG student who did not want to be named said, “Dairy farms are much better than the hostel rooms. These rooms are also a hub for several bacterial infections, possessing risks such as encountering poisonous snakes within rooms and street dogs entering the premises.”

Students allege that despite repeated appeals to KMC authorities to address these issues and relocate them, no action has been taken. Additionally, the deteriorating condition of campus roads is also posing further hazards.

Students allege that when they inquire over the measures to be taken to develop the campus, the concerned departments target them during lab sessions and internal exams.

Attempts to contact KMC principal Divvela Mohan Das on the issue went in vain.